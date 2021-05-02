Liljegren was assigned to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Liljegren made his season debut Thursday versus the Canucks. With Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin back from their day off, Liljegren returned to the taxi squad.
