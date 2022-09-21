Liljegren underwent hernia surgery and will be sidelined for six weeks, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports Wednesday.

Based on Liljegren's recovery timeline, he figures to miss the first month of the season with a potential early November return. With Rasmus Sandin still unsigned, Liljegren's absence could open the door for Jordie Benn or Victor Mete to secure a place on the Opening Night roster versus Montreal. For his part, Liljegren figures to start the season on long-term injured reserve.