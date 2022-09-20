Liljegren is expected to be sidelined for Leafs' training camp with an undisclosed injury, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports Tuesday.

Liljegren should probably be considered questionable for Opening Night against Montreal at this point. Even if he does crack the lineup for the season opener, the 23-year-old blueliner figures to have some ring rust to shake off. Last year, the Swede set new personal bests in games played (61), goals (five) and assists (18). Barring a long-term stint on the sidelines, Liljegren should be capable of putting up 25-30 points this year.