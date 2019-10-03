Play

Liljegren was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Thursday.

Liljegren was a healthy scratch for Wednesday's Opening Night clash with Ottawa and likely would have struggled to break into the lineup. Rather than relegate him to the press box every night, the club opted to send the blueliner to the Marlies where he can get into game action. In his place, Toronto promoted Nicolas Petan for added forward depth.

