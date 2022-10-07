Liljegren (hernia surgery) was skating with other injured Maple Leafs on Friday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Liljegren underwent surgery in September and is expected to miss the first month of the season. It is encouraging to see him back on skates after he had five goals and 23 points in 61 games last season for Toronto.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Set for six-week absence•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Set to miss camp•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Re-ups with team•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Likely healthy scratch for Game 3•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Not playing Sunday•