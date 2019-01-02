Liljegren (ankle) took the ice with AHL Toronto on Wednesday sporting a non-contact jersey, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

Liljegren is still considered week-to-week, but the fact that he is back on the ice is a step in the right direction. At this point, the blueliner seems like a long shot to get called up from the minors this season, especially with the Maple Leafs depth on the blue line.