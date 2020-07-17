Liljegren (undisclosed) skated with a skills coach prior to Friday's practice session, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

The fact that Lijegren has begun skating is a step in the right direction, though he is unlikely to break into the lineup during the team's best-of-five matchup with Columbus. As such, the defenseman won't provide anything in terms of fantasy value in playoff pools or DFS contests.

More News