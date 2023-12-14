Watch Now:

Liljegren (ankle) is close to getting back into the lineup but needs to work up his conditioning, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports Thursday.

Liljegren won't be ready to face the Jackets on Thursday but could be an option shortly thereafter, perhaps even against the Penguins on Saturday. Until the 24-year-old blueliner is cleared to play, Simon Benoit figures to remain in the third pairing.

