Liljegren sustained a lower-body injury and is doubtful to return to Saturday's game versus Nashville.

Liljegren left the contest midway through the second period after absorbing a hit from the Predators' Yakov Trenin, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports. Going into Saturday's action, Liljegren had an assist, five hits and 13 blocks in seven appearances while averaging 20:16 of ice time this season. Another Maple Leafs defenseman, Jake McCabe, suffered a lower-body injury Thursday, so Toronto will probably need to call someone up if neither blueliner is available for Tuesday's contest against the Kings.