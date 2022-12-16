Liljegren sustained an upper-body injury during Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Liljegren had two blocked shots in 10:25 of ice time. He has two goals and five points in 20 contests this season. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe expects him to be re-evaluated Friday.
