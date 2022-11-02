Liljegren (groin) is expected to be back in action versus the Bruins on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

During Liljegren's minor-league conditioning stint, he notched one assist in two games for AHL Toronto. While the defenseman won't be an option to face the Flyers on Wednesday, he is clearly nearing a return to the ice. In order to suit up against Philadelphia, Liljegren will need to first be activated off long-term injured reserve.