Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Team mulling AHL as possible option
The Leafs are mulling whether to have Liljegren play with the AHL Marlies this season or send him back to play in Sweden, reports the Toronto Sun.
The kid can move the puck, so the Leafs will want to accelerate his development as best they can. Liljegren may be best served by playing on the smaller North American ice, especially with Rogle -- the team that owns his Swedish rights -- starting their season so poorly.
