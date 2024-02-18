Liljegren recorded three assists in Saturday's 9-2 victory over Anaheim.

Two of Liljegren's three helpers came on the power play as the Leafs cruised to a lopsided win. The 24-year-old blueliner now has five assists in his last two contests after going 11 games without a point. Overall, Liljegren's up to 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) through 36 games this season. He should continue to work on Toronto's top pairing and power-play unit while Mark Giordano (personal) and Morgan Rielly (suspension) are unavailable.