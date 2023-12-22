Liljegren collected two assists, one on the power play and one shorthanded, in Thursday's 9-3 loss to the Sabres.

He also added five blocked shots, three shots on net, two hits and a minus-1 rating to his ledger. It's the first multi-point performance of the season for Liljegren, who missed six weeks earlier this season due to an ankle injury, and through 13 contests he has zero goals and three helpers. The 24-year-old blueliner has supplied a little extra fantasy value with 33 blocked shots, including 15 in three games since his return to the lineup, but Liljegren would likely need to work his way up to Toronto's first power-play unit to be worth rostering in most formats.