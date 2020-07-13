Liljegren wasn't in attendance for Monday's training camp session and was classified as "unfit to play here today", James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Heading into the postseason, Liljegren figures to be seventh on the defensive depth chart, assuming he is cleared to play ahead of the start of play August 1. The blueliner figures to be a near-lock for the 23-man roster Opening Night of the 2020-21 campaign, especially if Cody Ceci and Tyson Barrie both depart in free agency.