Liljegren (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against the Golden Knights, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Liljegren is considered day-to-day with his undisclosed issue, suggesting he should be back sooner rather than later. With Liljegren on the shelf, look for Mark Giordano to rejoin the lineup versus Vegas.
