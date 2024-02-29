Liljegren (undisclosed) will likely miss Thursday's tilt versus Arizona, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Liljegren skated an hour before the Maple Leafs' practice Thursday, but he was not on the ice with the regulars once the morning skate began. He missed Tuesday's game versus Vegas. Liljegren has two goals and 16 points in 40 games this season. Look for Mark Giordano to remain in the lineup and take Liljegren's spot on the third unit.