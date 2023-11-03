Liljegren's lower-body injury is significant and he will miss time, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe provided that update after the Maple Leafs' 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins. Liljegren was hurt in a collision with Brad Marchand. With Liljegren out and Jake McCabe (groin) not ready to play yet, the Maple Leafs will likely need to make a call-up prior to Saturday's game versus the Sabres.