Maple Leafs' Tinus Luc Koblar: Agrees to entry-level deal

Koblar signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Toronto on Monday.

Koblar had eight goals and 14 points in 47 games with Leksands IF of the SHL in 2025-26. He was impressive at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, scoring six goals and adding three assists in 10 games to help Norway capture the bronze medal. After signing a one-year deal with Rogle BK in May, he could remain in the SHL for the 2026-27 campaign. However, he could also compete for playing time in North America in the AHL or NHL.