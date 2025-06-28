Koblar was the 64th overall pick by Toronto in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A native of Norway, Koblar has represented his home country in multiple international tournaments. On the club side, Koblar has spent the past two years playing in Sweden. In 43 games for Leksands Jr. club a season ago, Koblar had eight goals and 21 points in 43 games. He's a big body (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) capable of playing both center and wing, and as a late July birthday, Koblar provides a bit extra runway to work with. He'll marinate in Europe for the foreseeable future.