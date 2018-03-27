Maple Leafs' Tomas Plekanec: Centering best fourth line in NHL
Plekanec has been skating with rookies Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson on the Leafs' fourth line. That trio was the Leafs' best line on Saturday night against Detroit.
While he hasn't scored in 11 games so far, Plekanec is centering what is arguably the NHL's best fourth line. The speed of the two rookies and their ability to press opposing defenders has improved Plekanec's CF%/60 significantly. It's only a matter of time before the pivot earns his first point in blue and white. But unfortunately, that's not good enough for fantasy rosters.
