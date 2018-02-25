Maple Leafs' Tomas Plekanec: Could re-sign with Montreal
Plekanec has already discussed the parameters of a new deal with the Canadiens for this upcoming offseason, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
If Plekanec does head back to the Canadiens, the trade will look that much better for the team. Montreal worked closely with the 35-year-old to meet his trade request, which was to head to an Eastern Conference contender. Plekanec will be and unrestricted free agent this offseason.
