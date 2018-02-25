Maple Leafs' Tomas Plekanec: Headed to Toronto
Plekanec and Kyle Baun were traded from Montreal to Toronto on Sunday in exchange for Rinat Valiev, Kerby Rychel, and a 2018 second-round pick.
With the race for the Atlantic Division heating up, Plekanec will provide excellent depth scoring for Toronto, especially with Austin Matthews (shoulder) out for at least another week. Plekanec also figures to provide veteran leadership with Patrick Marleau, since both have previously made the Conference Finals, and can help the young squad adjust to the turmoils and pressure of playoff hockey. However, with Matthews, William Nylander, and Nazem Kadri already under center, Plekanec could be looking at a potential switch to the wing. Although he's only posted 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) this season, Plekanec has been victimized by an unlucky 4.8 shooting percentage, and should receive more offensive opportunities regardless with his new team, as Toronto ranks seventh in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.23).
