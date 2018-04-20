Maple Leafs' Tomas Plekanec: Lights lamp in Game 4 loss
Plekanec scored his team's lone goal in Thursday's 3-1 Game 4 loss to the Bruins.
Owners who turned to Plekanec in daily formats while Nazem Kadri was serving a three-game suspension were handsomely rewarded, as the veteran pivot thrived in a second-line role between speedsters Mitch Marner and Patrick Marleau, each of whom drew an assist on Plekanec's goal in this one. With Kadri due back for Game 5 in Boston, expect Plekanec to slide back down the depth chart.
