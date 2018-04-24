Maple Leafs' Tomas Plekanec: Picks up two points in Game 6 win
Plekanec scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6.
The trade deadline acquisition has come up big for the Leafs, scoring two goals and four points in the last four games to help the club roar back from an 0-2 deficit and send the series to a deciding seventh game Wednesday in Boston. Plekanec now has 18 goals and 53 points in 93 career playoff games.
