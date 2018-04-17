Plekanec notched an assist -- his first point this postseason -- during Monday's Game 3 against the Bruins.

After two disastrous showings in Boston, Plekanec was charged with centering the team's second line in Game 3 with Nazem Kadri hit with a three-game ban. He turned in two shots on goal in and a plus-2 rating in addition to the assist and could earn an increased role moving forward as a result.