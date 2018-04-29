Maple Leafs' Tomas Plekanec: Will participate in World Championship
Plekanec is set to suit up for Team Czech Republic in the upcoming World Hockey Championship, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
The 35-year-old forward scored six goals and 26 points this season across 77 games, 17 with Toronto and 60 with the Canadiens. It was the first time he ever appeared in an NHL game not donning a Montreal sweater and he's clearly well past his prime as those 26 points were a career low. Still, he'll be an important member of this Czech Republic squad in May.
