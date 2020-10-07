Niemela was drafted 64th overall by the Maple Leafs at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Niemela took a regular shift for Karpat in Finland's Liiga as a 17-year-old. That's not an easy thing to do and it was made more impressive by the fact Niemela currently checks in at about 165 pounds. He skates well and is responsible with the puck but it's going to be difficult for Niemela to succeed in North America unless he bulks up considerably. The one positive here is that he's tall enough (6-foot) to add a bunch of muscle to his lean frame without issue. Toronto will allow him to develop with Karpat for the foreseeable future.