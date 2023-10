Niemela was returned to AHL Toronto on Monday.

Niemela produced eight goals and 18 points in 58 games for Karpat of Finland's Liiga last season. He also racked up three goals and seven points in 13 AHL games with the Marlies in 2022-23, which includes the Calder Cup Playoffs. The 21-year-old defender will probably spend most of the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.