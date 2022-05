Niemela signed a three-year entry-level deal with Toronto.

Niemela is one of the top defensemen in Toronto's system, offering a strong two-way game with the potential to contribute offensively. The 20-year-old posted 10 goals and 22 assists in 48 games with Karpat in the Finnish Liiga. Niemela will likely start 2022-23 with the Toronto Marlies in the AHL but will have a real shot to make the NHL club with a strong training camp.