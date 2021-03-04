Boyd collected two assists and was plus-2 in a 6-1 win over Edmonton on Wednesday.
Boyd enjoyed his first multi-point game in nearly a month despite logging a team-low 11:35 of ice time, assisting on a pair of Jimmy Vesey goals. That duo combined with veteran Jason Spezza (three assists) for seven points from the fourth line in a road rout. Boyd has three goals and five assists in 16 games this season.
