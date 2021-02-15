Boyd was sent down to the taxi squad Sunday, per CBS Sports.
Boyd continues to bounce between levels, but he's essentially locked into a fourth-line role for the Maple Leafs. Boyd has four points and a plus-2 rating through seven appearances this year.
