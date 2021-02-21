Boyd scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Boyd, in his fourth NHL season, hadn't scored with the man advantage prior to Saturday. He's recently taken on a larger role for the Maple Leafs' power play, and he cashed in their second goal in a span of 17 seconds early in the second period. Boyd has six points, 11 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 11 outings this year. He usually works in a fourth-line role at even strength, so there's little upside with his current deployment.