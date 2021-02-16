Boyd was recalled from the taxi squad and will be in the lineup for Monday's game against Ottawa, CBS Sports reports.
Boyd has been in the lineup for the last six games with the Maple Leafs and eight of the last nine. The 27-year-old forward has four points while averaging 9:38 of ice time through seven games this season.
