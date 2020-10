Boyd signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Over the last three seasons, Boyd has played 85 games with the Capitals and recorded eight goals and 23 assists. The 27-year-old center rarely rises past the fourth line, and on a team with Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Alex Kerfoot, he's destined for a fourth-line role once again if he's not bumped out of the lineup by Jason Spezza. Boyd could spend a handful of games in the AHL as well.