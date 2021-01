Boyd scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Boyd struck at 2:09 of the second period, just 1:01 after Johnny Gaudreau cut the Maple Leafs' lead to one goal. The tally came in Boyd's debut for Toronto. With Joe Thornton (ribs) out for a month, Boyd should see more chances to play in a bottom-six role, especially when Jason Spezza needs rest.