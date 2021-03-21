Boyd was waived by the Maple Leafs on Sunday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
The Maple Leafs are hoping Boyd will clear waivers so they can place him on the taxi squad. Boyd has been a healthy scratch in four of the last eight games. He's contributed eight points through 20 games this seaosn.
