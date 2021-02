Boyd collected two assists and was plus-2 on Thursday in a 7-3 win over Vancouver.

Boyd got in on Toronto's offensive eruption, setting up goals by Jason Spezza and Mitch Marner. The first-year Maple Leaf has managed to pick up points in all three of his games with Toronto, totalling on goal and three assists. Boyd fills a bottom-six role -- he logged just under 11 minutes of ice time Thursday -- and produced just 31 points 85 career games with Washington.