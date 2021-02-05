Boyd was promoted to the active roster from Toronto's taxi squad Thursday, per CBS.
Boyd drew into Thursday's game versus Vancouver, picking up two assists in 10:48 of ice time. The 27-year-old forward has picked up four points in three games this campaign.
