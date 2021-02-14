Boyd is in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Canadiens, indicating he was promoted from the taxi squad.
Boyd has flipped between the active roster and the taxi squad frequently, but he has four points in six games entering Saturday. Expect the 27-year-old to hold down a bottom-six role.
