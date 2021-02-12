Boyd surfaced on the taxi squad Thursday, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.
Boyd has appeared in six of the last seven games for the Maple Leafs, accumulating four points in that span. He hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in three games, but he'll likely be back in a fourth-line role prior to Saturday's game versus the Canadiens.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Boyd: Promoted to NHL roster Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Boyd: Producing in limited role•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Boyd: Points in consecutive games•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Boyd: Nets goal in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Boyd: Added to NHL roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Boyd: Assigned to minor-league affiliate•