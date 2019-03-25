Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Able to take contact again
Dermott (shoulder) practiced in a full contact sweater Monday and coach Mike Babcock confirmed that he's been cleared for contact, Kristen Shilton of TSN Sports reports.
Dermott has cleared a major hurdle in his recovery from a shoulder injury that's kept him sidelined since Feb. 27, though he'll likely require a few practice sessions to get back up to game speed. Babcock had no update on fellow injured Leafs blueliner Jake Gardiner (back), so Dermott could slot into Gardiner's usual spot if he rejoins the lineup first.
