Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Aiming to return Saturday
Coach Mike Babcock relayed Thursday that Dermott (shoulder) should return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Senators, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Dermott last played in a game Feb. 27, so he may have some rust to knock off initially. Regardless, his absence from the power play limits the second-year blueliner's upside from a fantasy perspective. He was paired with Martin Marincin during practice Thursday, aligning him to draw in there for his return.
