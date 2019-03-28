Coach Mike Babcock relayed Thursday that Dermott (shoulder) should return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Senators, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Dermott last played in a game Feb. 27, so he may have some rust to knock off initially. Regardless, his absence from the power play limits the second-year blueliner's upside from a fantasy perspective. He was paired with Martin Marincin during practice Thursday, aligning him to draw in there for his return.