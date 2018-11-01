Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Back in action Thursday
Dermott (illness) will return to the lineup Thursday against the Stars, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
Dermott missed Monday's game despite returning to practice Sunday, but his absence from the ice will officially come to an end Thursday when the team takes on the Stars. Considering he owns just one point -- an assist -- over nine contests this season, and remains off the power play, Dermott's value in many fantasy leagues will be capped.
