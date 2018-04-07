Dermott (lower body) will be in the lineup Saturday for the regular-season finale against the Canadiens, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

The highly touted rookie, who's added 13 points to complement a plus-17 rating through 36 games, reportedly will take the place of Connor Carrick. Keep an eye on Dermott in fantasy drafts next fall, as he's displaying solid two-way skills early in his NHL career and has drawn comparisons to venerable defenseman Duncan Keith of the Blackhawks.