Dermott (shoulder) will slot back into the lineup Saturday against Ottawa, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Dermott and the Leafs were aiming for a Saturday return, and now it has been confirmed. The Ontario native last played Feb. 27 and may have some rust to shake off. On the season, Dermott has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) and he's averaging 17:18 of ice time through 60 contests.