Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Back to work Saturday
Dermott (shoulder) will slot back into the lineup Saturday against Ottawa, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Dermott and the Leafs were aiming for a Saturday return, and now it has been confirmed. The Ontario native last played Feb. 27 and may have some rust to shake off. On the season, Dermott has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) and he's averaging 17:18 of ice time through 60 contests.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Aiming to return Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Able to take contact again•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Sporting non-contact sweater•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Skates Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Down for four weeks•
-
Maple Leafs' Travis Dermott: Likely week-to-week•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...