Dermott scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Dermott is a top-four defender of the future for the Leafs. As his game continues to develop, he contributes sporadic fantasy production. But it's not enough for him to play a regular role on your squad. Dermott has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 48 games this season.

