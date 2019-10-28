Dermott (shoulder) has received medical clearance and will be in the lineup against Washington on Tuesday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Dermott will need to be activated off non-roster injured reserve prior to puck drop, which likely means the team will place John Tavares (finger) on retroactive IR in order to stay roster compliant. In 64 appearances last year, Dermott notched four goals and 13 assists and may be hard pressed to reach the 20-point mark this year as well.