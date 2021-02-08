Dermott (leg) is poised to return for Wednesday's clash with Montreal, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
While the news means Dermott won't be ready for Monday's clash with the Canucks, it's a least a positive step in the right direction for the blueliner. Even once cleared to play, the fact that Dermott is logging a meager 10:11 of ice time per game will likely see him remain a non-factor in most fantasy formats.
