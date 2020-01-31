Dermott is under the weather and missed Friday's practice session, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Dermott is currently bogged down in a nine-game pointless streak and is averaging a mere 15:35 of ice time on the year. At this point, the blueliner may be hard pressed to match the 17 points he put up last year, especially if he misses any significant time due to injury/illness. If the 22-year-old can't play against the Senators on Saturday, Martin Marincin could slot back into the lineup.